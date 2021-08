For Shannon Nuques starting a business is nothing new. The Los Angeles-based entrepreneur and mom of two cofounded GlamGlow in 2010. The skin care company well-known for its Hollywood-inspired aesthetic and mud masks was purchased by Esteé Lauder in 2014, but Shannon still calls it her baby. Now, she has a new baby — well, two new babies: her little girl Sienna, and her upcoming baby clothing line GracynSky.