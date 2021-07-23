Cancel
Miller Place, NY

WREST: Hofstra Announces Eight Incoming Wrestlers

By Nick Kapatos
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHempstead, NY - Hofstra Wrestling Head Coach Dennis Papadatos announced the arrival of eight incoming student-athletes for the 2021-22 season of Hofstra wrestling. The Pride graduated three members from the 2020-21 squad, including two starters. The team will see 18 grapplers return for the new season, including eight starters and six NCAA Championships qualifiers. Hofstra will add student-athletes hailing from Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

