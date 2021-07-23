Cancel
Lottery

All 3 of his NC lottery tickets were winners, but the last one made his mouth drop

By Mark Price
CharlotteObserver.com
 9 days ago

A trip to buy gas for a lawnmower ended with a North Carolina man winning enough money to buy the pickup truck of his dreams. It was Tuesday and Samson Wooten was at the Friendly Mart in Chinquapin when he got his lawnmower gas and decided to go inside for a hot dog, according to a release from the N.C. Education Lottery. Chinquapin is about 95 miles southeast of Raleigh, in Duplin County.

North Carolina State
