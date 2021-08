Twitter is testing an interesting new upvote and downvote system that would influence how the replies below a tweet are sorted. The idea is that over time, the service would be able to figure out what types of replies interest you most and rank those higher so that you don’t have to do much scrolling. But we can’t help feeling like it’s really a “dislike” button by another name, and we’re not sure that’s something we want on Twitter psychologically speaking, especially given its existing propensity for toxicity.