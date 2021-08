Scotty McCreery's next album is due out this fall. Same Truck is set for release on Sept. 17, the singer announced on Thursday (July 22). McCreery's fifth studio album, being released via Triple Tigers, features 12 songs, including his Top 15 single "You Time" and another recently released song, "Why You Gotta Be Like That." In fact, it was the release of that song on July 16, a press release explains, that caused pre-sale information for the record to leak, prompting McCreery to move the announcement of the album — initially planned for August — up a few weeks.