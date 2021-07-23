Rick Scott: ‘Big Wins’ for Florida in National Defense Authorization Act

This week, with U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., onboard, the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee passed the $778 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)–around $25 billion higher than what the Biden administration first asked for.

Weighing in on Thursday, Scott insisted that the version of the NDAA he voted for in committee prioritizes national security and the Sunshine State.

“Florida has 20 military bases and three unified commands, more than almost any other state, and we know how important our military readiness is to America’s national security. As the United States faces increasing threats from Communist China and other adversaries around the world, it is critical that the U.S. military has every resource needed to protect America’s interests and our national security, as well as those of our allies,” Scott said.

“As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, I ensured that this year’s National Defense Authorization Act included big wins for Florida’s military interests, and our national military readiness and security. I was also proud to work with Senator Marco Rubio to ensure that Tyndall Air Force Base, which is being reconstructed after Hurricane Michael as a strategic hub of the future for F-35 based air warfare, has all the resources it needs to continue this critical mission. I will never stop fighting to put national security first, protect Florida and ensure that America’s military remains the world’s most lethal fighting force as it works to defend our freedoms,” Scott added.

Scott noted the NDAA includes a 2.7 percent pay raise for military personnel and supports American allies including Taiwan and Israel.

Reach Kevin Derby at kevin.derby@floridadaily.com.