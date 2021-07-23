Veteran sports radio host Christopher ‘Mad Dog’ Russo nominated for Radio Hall of Fame
Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo has been nominated for the National Radio Hall of Fame in the Active Network/Syndication category for his daily show, Mad Dog Unleashed, on Mad Dog Sports Radio (Ch. 82). This category features personalities that have been active in the industry for 10 years or more, which serves as a testament to Mad Dog’s longstanding broadcast career and time with SiriusXM.blog.siriusxm.com
