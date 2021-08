In today’s NHL rumors rundown, reports are that New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev has apparently asked for a trade. Meanwhile, were the Colorado Avalanche close to re-signing Brandon Saad? Now that he’s left for the St. Louis Blues, what is the Avs next step? David Krejci has released a statement regarding his future with the Boston Bruins, the Dallas Stars might be looking at trading a goaltender and all is quiet on the Jack Eichel trade front.