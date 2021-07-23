Cancel
Charlottesville, VA

Heaphy report author calls Confederate statues removal “a victory”

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The author of the 220-page independent review of the chaotic events of summer 2017 in Charlottesville calls the removal of the two downtown Confederate statues “a victory”. Tim Heaphy is a former federal prosecutor who was working as an attorney with Hunton & Williams when his team wrote the document. He’s now chief counsel at the University of Virginia. On Morning News, he called those statues symbolic of long-standing issues in this city, and more focus can be placed on fixing those issues now that the statues issue is resolved.

