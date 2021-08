When Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani married on Shelton's Oklahoma ranch earlier this month, Stefani wrote her own vows and Shelton wrote her a song. In a new interview with SiriusXM's Storme Warren, Shelton confirmed that he has recorded the song, called "Reach the Star," but didn't reveal whether he plans to release the track for fans to hear. He also told Warren that he decided to write a song when he and Stefani decided to write their own vows because "that's the opposite of what she would have expected me to do."