Employers who require vaccine are ensuring the safety of their employees, customers. When did we lose the ability to do the right thing simply because it is the right thing to do? Over 600,000 people have died from COVID-19 and now we have the means to stop it with a vaccine. But there are so many people who are being selfish and just plain wrong about not wanting to be vaccinated. Thankfully, they were not around when we eradicated polio and other diseases.