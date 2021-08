Rick Grimes will return — but not in Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The zombie apocalypse survivor played by Andrew Lincoln on nine seasons of The Walking Dead disappeared aboard a helicopter piloted by the Civic Republic Military, the shadowy villains after sisters Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope (Alexa Mansour) and their friends Elton (Nicolas Cantu) and Silas (Hal Cumpston) in the second and final season of the Walking Dead spin-off. Ahead of Lincoln's return to the Rick Grimes role in the untitled Walking Dead Movie in development from TWD Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple, the World Beyond co-creator rules out Rick appearing in the new season premiering October 3 on AMC.