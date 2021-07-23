Lights, camera, arrest! UHP looking to pay training actors

The Utah Highway Patrol wants to pay people to live out their inner bad guy or gal.

To help train new police officers, UHP was looking to hire role players to "act in simulated situations that mimic real-life police encounters."

Every few weeks, people will be needed on a part-time basis to play suspects, victims, witnesses and bystanders.

"Your participation allows us to provide a realistic setting for new officers to test the training they’ve been given," the UHP wrote on Facebook.

Aspiring role players must be at least 18 years old and will be paid $20/hour for their thespian services.

Unfortunately, those who were slow on the draw missed out as a the UHP later announced it had received over 200 emails in just three hours and were closing the applicant pool.