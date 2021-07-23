Cancel
Olympic Medalist Laurie Hernandez Talks Olympic Training With Jonas Brothers (Exclusive)

By Victoria Moghaddami
Popculture
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the Summer Olympics are here, fans are gearing up to watch some of their favorite athletes and sports. Laurie Hernandez is a big name in Olympic sports as she's garnered the title of a gold and silver medalist as one of the top gymnasts to help lead the U.S. team. However, for the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, Hernandez won't be competing alongside the rest of her friends due to an injury she sustained while on the balance beam by hyperextending her left knee.

