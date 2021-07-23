Cancel
Groot Is the Popular Choice to Become Cleveland Guardians' New Mascot

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleveland’s professional baseball team will be known as the Guardians next season and Marvel fans think Groot should be their new mascot. Earlier today, news came down that the city would be unveiling their new branding and identity. You knew it wouldn’t take long for the Marvel fans to start up the jokes. Most of these are only added by the fact that a lot of people outside of that city have no idea what the Guardians name is supposed to be referencing. (The “Guardians of Traffic” are some giant statues that hang out on the bridge near the ballpark in downtown Cleveland.) Groot might have went over better as a mascot. But, you have to think that the team will be using clips from James Gunn’s film on the jumbotron after big moments. The director even joked that Rocket should probably be the logo on Twitter. Check out some of the best Groot ideas down below:

comicbook.com

