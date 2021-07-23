Groot Is the Popular Choice to Become Cleveland Guardians' New Mascot

More than a few fans of the DC and Marvel universes would wish for something like this, but getting through all the legalities is bound to be a headache of titanic proportions since otherwise, a crossover might have happened already. But James Gunn, who’s been in both camps thanks to his work on the upcoming Suicide Squad and his time on the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, has a rather unique perspective that others might not possess since he’s been behind the camera and has likely already given some thought as to how the movie would go. How such a crossover would work and how it would go is kind of hard to guess, but from the comics, it’s been seen that various heroes would take each other on based upon power and skill level, so Captain America taking on Superman wouldn’t happen. But the incident that would bring them together is kind of hard to think about since in the comics it was due to two cosmic beings that were toying about. But such a crossover would be great.