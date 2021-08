League of Legends new patch 11.15 is finally here and along with it is the arrival of the game’s brand new champion Akshan. Players on the PBE have had some time to get well acquainted with the Rogue Sentinel but for those of you who are just getting familiar with him here are some tips to help you get up to speed quicker. Keeping some of these tidbits in mind will help you be able to draw out all of the champion’s potential and hopefully lead your team to some wins.