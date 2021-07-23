Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Makes Emotional Confession About Split With Jimmy Johnson

By Brian Jones
Popculture
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerry Jones and Jimmy Johnson won multiple Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s. But there was animosity between the two which led to Jones and Johnson parting ways in 1994. And despite having a lot of success as the Cowboys head coach, Johnson is still not part of the team's Ring of Honor. Jones talked about the situation during the first press conference of Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California this week and got very emotional.

popculture.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Johnson
Person
Barry Switzer
Person
Jerry Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#A Confession#American Football#Cbs Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys stay getting shipped to free agent CB Richard Sherman

With less than three weeks before the start of training camp, the Cowboys are largely done adding players to their roster. Some analysts however believe there is one high-profile free agent remaining who makes sense for Dallas to consider brining in to potentially bolster their secondary. As the calendar turns to July, Richard Sherman is still being linked to the Cowboys.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Everson Griffen admits that leaving Vikings for Cowboys was a huge mistake

Everson Griffen wants back with the Minnesota Vikings after a year-long hiatus. Even he knows it was a mistake to leave for the Dallas Cowboys. Griffen hasn’t been the same since leaving Minneapolis. Despite signing a one-year deal and living out a goal of his to play in Dallas, Griffen regrets burning bridges on his way out of Minnesota.
Texas StatePosted by
Dan Rogers

Three reasons why Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott will remind fans why he's one of the top running backs in the NFL

The biggest story line of the upcoming season for the Dallas Cowboys will be the return of their franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. After suffering a gruesome injury early in the season last year, the Cowboys found themselves in a hole they could never dig out of. Well, Dak is back and with that comes a lot of excitement for the 2021 season. But the return of Prescott isn't the only new thing we should see this season as the team will get back another key player who went missing a year ago - Ezekiel Elliott.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dak Prescott Has 2-Word Prediction For Cowboys Season

It’s safe to say that Dak Prescott is excited for the Dallas Cowboys‘ 2021 season. The superstar quarterback, who signed a four-year, $160 million extension this offseason, is making his way back from a devastating 2020 injury. Prescott missed the majority of last season with a serious leg injury, though he’s now fully recovered.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Anonymous NFL Coach Thinks the Cowboys Should Give Ezekiel Elliott Some of Dak Prescott's Money

Dak Prescott finally got his monster contract this offseason. With a new four-year $160 million deal Prescott will be one of the highest-paid players in the league over the next few years. Most of the top salaries in the NFL belong to quarterbacks. On a list of the top average salaries going into this season, the top 11 highest-paid players are quarterbacks. That's how the NFL works. Yet somehow ESPN's Jeremy Fowler found an anonymous football person who thinks the Cowboys should redistribute some of Prescott's money to Ezekiel Elliott.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Dropped Him Off At Training Camp

This summer marks the sixth NFL training camp for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, whose girlfriend sent him off in a generous fashion. Natalie Buffett, Prescott’s girlfriend, gave him a ride to Cowboys camp in Oxnard, California, taking time out to post a car selfie of the pair on Instagram before saying goodbye.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ron'Dell Carter chose the Cowboys over 24 teams, will they choose him come cutdown day?

The Dallas Cowboys thought they had something special in their 2020 UDFA class. After selecting James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci with their seventh-round pick, the front office circled back around and acquired the Dukes player most prognosticators felt had the best chance of making it in the pros. Rutgers transfer Ron’Dell Carter earned one of the class’ largest guarantees among undrafted prospects, $145,000 including a $20,000 signing bonus.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Reacts To What He’s Seen From Cowboys Defense

Defense is the biggest mystery surrounding the Cowboys this upcoming season. Ezekiel Elliott has liked what he’s seen so far in training camp. Elliott praised the Cowboys defense several times while talking to reporters on Thursday. He mentioned the defense seems “refreshed, super confident and lots of energy,” per Jane Slater of NFL Network.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Bengals: Leighton Vander Esch could benefit from a fresh start

It’s no secret that the Cincinnati Bengals are in need of more linebackers but they didn’t do much at all to improve the position this offseason despite being terrible against the run a season ago. One intriguing linebacker who could be an option is Leighton Vander Esch of the Cowboys,...
NFLCBS Sports

Malik Hooker explains signing with Cowboys: 'They're getting a game-changer and an athletic ballhawk'

Padded practices are officially underway at Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California, but their most notable recent addition isn't being thrown into the fire just yet. Malik Hooker, former first-round pick (15th overall) of the Indianapolis Colts in 2017, signed on with the team this week after the club revisited him following an initial workout in March. Hooker's first visit left the Cowboys underwhelmed at the time with his progress from a season-ending torn Achilles suffered in 2020. Five months later, Hooker is finally healthy and instantly injects a ton of competition at the safety position -- most directly to someone who's recent arc mirrors his own like a doppelganger.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Reacts To Michael Irvin’s Strong Message

As teams around the league struggle to meet the threshold of vaccinated players needed to enact less restrictive health and safety protocols, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin blasted his own franchise for being one of the ones short of the 85 percent benchmark. Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones has now has a chance to respond.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Had A Blunt Mindset With The Cowboys

Jimmy Johnson wasn’t the Dallas Cowboys’ head coach for very long, but boy was America’s Team great during the years that he was. The Hall of Fame head coach led the NFC East franchise from 1989-93. Johnson led the Cowboys to two Super Bowl wins and three straight 11-plus win seasons. The legendary coach left the franchise following the Super Bowl season in 1993 due to disagreements with owner Jerry Jones.
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Michael Irvin Not Happy With The Latest Cowboys News

Michael Irvin is as big of a Dallas Cowboys supporter as there is, but even the Hall of Fame wide receiver can’t back the team’s latest developments. According to reports, the Cowboys have yet to reach the NFL’s COVID-19 vaccine threshold. When teams reach an 85 percent vaccination rate, the COVID-19 restrictions lighten, making it easier to go about day-to-day business. However, the Cowboys have not yet reached that rate.
Texas StatePosted by
Dan Rogers

Malik is turning heads at Dallas Cowboys training camp, but it's not the guy you're thinking of

There is no mistaking who will be the receiving stars for the Dallas Cowboys this year as they are loaded with talent. The veteran Amari Cooper is one of the league's top route runners and a reliable target for quarterback Dak Prescott. Second-year receiver CeeDee Lamb is already being viewed as the league's next big breakout player. And then there is the forgotten one, Michael Gallup, who is playing on the last year of his rookie deal. This group is primed for a big season.

Comments / 2

Community Policy