Rick Dennison out as Vikings coordinator after refusing COVID-19 vaccine, Patriots coach also out, per reports

By Patrik Walker
CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo say COVID-19 vaccinations is a hot topic in the NFL is a gross understatement. On one hand, you have Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley publicly denouncing vaccinations, and on the other, you have the league issuing a damning memo promising game forfeiture and stiff financial penalties (and more) if a contest can't be played due to a breakout stemming from unvaccinated players -- followed by All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins questioning his future in the NFL because of it. And now, in Minneapolis, the Minnesota Vikings have set a massive precedent of their own.

