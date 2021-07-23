Saffron, The Vegetarian Eatery Makes Debut in Chinatown
Restaurateur Tony Nguyen announces the opening of Saffron, The Vegetarian Eatery, with renowned Las Vegas chef, and Hell’s Kitchen Alum, Louross Edralin at the helm. The restaurant is poised to deliver unique vegetarian fusion to nourish both bodies and souls in the Las Vegas Valley, offering a cozy, elegant, and calming atmosphere. Located at 3545 S. Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV in Chinatown. Now open to the public for dinner service Wednesdays through Sundays from 5:00 PM – 11:00 PM.vegasnews.com
