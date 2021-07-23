Cancel
Kent, OH

Kent Starbucks at East Main and Lincoln streets is closing its doors this weekend

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Starbucks at the corner of Main and Lincoln streets in Kent will be closing this weekend, according to signs posted in the store. The coffee shop opened in 2003, and remained open, even when a second Starbucks opened its doors at 1005 E. Main St. in November 2018. However, COVID-19 forced the store to operate as a "grab and go" location, with indoor seating closed throughout the pandemic.

