The Texas Longhorns are officially off to the SEC, as the board of regents and the conference have both voted unanimously to approve the move from the Big 12 to the SEC in 2025. This move by the Longhorns — along with fellow Big 12 foe Oklahoma — is altering the future of college sports and will likely delay the expected expansion of the College Football Playoff. Former Texas linebacker and ESPN analyst Sam Acho explained more on Get Up! on Firday morning.