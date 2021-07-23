Cancel
Marlins' Starling Marte, Monte Harrison reportedly involved in clubhouse altercation

By Erin Walsh
Miami Marlins center fielder Starling Marte. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Marlins outfielders Starling Marte and Monte Harrison were reportedly involved in a clubhouse altercation earlier this week in Washington, according to SportsGrid's Craig Mish.

Harrison was reportedly the instigator in the incident, Mish adds. While the Marlins have not released any details regarding the confrontation, the club has reportedly handled the situation internally.

The Marlins lost two of three to the Nationals in a recent series, including an 18-1 loss on Monday. Harrison, who went 1-for-3 with a double in that game, was optioned to Triple-A on Wednesday.

Marte is one of Miami's top players, hitting .289/.388/.445 with 23 RBIs and 19 steals in 59 games. However, he has been mentioned in trade rumors leading up to the July 30 deadline.

The Marlins are 41-56 this season, last in the N.L. East and 11 games behind the division-leading New York Mets.

