Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Resorts World Las Vegas to Utilize Amazon’s Just Walk Out Technology

By Vegas News
vegasnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResorts World Las Vegas, which recently opened its doors to the public last month, will debut the first-ever store in a Las Vegas resort to utilize Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology. On Monday, July 26, the Resorts World Las Vegas luxury destination will welcome guests to experience the Fred Segal Market powered by Just Walk Out technology. The Fred Segal Market will offer a special assortment of drinks, candy, snacks, souvenirs, and Grab & Go food items in a location adjacent to and connected with the Fred Segal Men’s shop.

vegasnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Business
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Just Walk Out Technology#Grab Go#Physical Retail#Resorts World Las Vegas#Vegas News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Amazon
Related
La Habra, CAWhittier Daily News

Amazon Fresh expanding by 2 more stores, adding ‘Just Walk Out’ option

Amazon Fresh is preparing to open stores in La Habra and Cerritos in the coming months, a move that will boost the company’s Southern California total to 10 locations. The new stores will be Amazon’s first to feature Just Walk Out technology, which allows shoppers to enter a store, grab what they want and leave without going through a checkout line or self-serve kiosk.
California Statereviewjournal.com

California landlord buys more rental homes in Las Vegas Valley

A few weeks after it announced the purchase of hundreds of apartments in Las Vegas, a Southern California firm has picked up dozens more rental homes in the valley. The Bascom Group recently announced that it purchased 93 units in Suncrest Townhomes, a duplex-style community in North Las Vegas, for $24.75 million.
Las Vegas, NVlasvegasmagazine.com

Spin some good times at On the Record in Las Vegas

See if you can find the Vinyl Parlor, the hidden speakeasy inside the über-cool On the Record nightclub. Hint: look for the wall of cassette tapes. If you can’t find it, don’t fret. This 11,000-square-foot hot spot has plenty of other awesome spaces, including a patio bar, three karaoke rooms, a functioning record store with an impressive vinyl collection, a vintage Rolls Royce DJ booth and a 1963 Bristol Lodekka double-decker bus converted into another bar. Just so cool!
GamblingPosted by
pymnts

How Resorts World Las Vegas Is Bringing Digital Disbursements, Payments To In-Person Betting

Health and public safety guidelines prompted consumers to scale back their brick-and-mortar spending over the past year, drastically affecting cash flows in industries such as betting and gambling that still rely on in-person customers for the bulk of their revenues. Consumers are finally returning to physical merchants as vaccination rates rise and locations reopen, but they are now bringing with them the payment preferences they developed over the past 16 months. It is undeniable that they have begun to expect digital-first methods when it comes to making payments and receiving disbursements.
Las Vegas, NVcasinobeats.com

Treasure Island becomes GAN’s maiden partner on the Las Vegas strip

GAN has secured its first partner located on the Las Vegas strip, with the gaming software provider to develop a customised online solution for the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino. Set to be available across desktop and mobile applications, and integrated with Treasure Island’s retail casino rewards program, the simulated...
Las Vegas, NVtravelawaits.com

Peek Inside The Sleek New Las Vegas Resort With No Resort Fees

A major Las Vegas resort about a mile from the Strip with tons of bells and whistles but no resort fees? You bet!. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, at the site of the former Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, debuted in March 2021 after a complete renovation overhaul. It’s hip and upbeat, with plenty of on-site dining, plus a casino and multiple outdoor pools… and room rates don’t include any extra resort fees for things like Wi-Fi, self-parking, and use of the fitness center that are so prevalent at other Las Vegas resorts.
Lifestyleoffthestrip.com

Imagine Walking into A Wild Safari Without Leaving Las Vegas

“There’s not a room in Vegas like the Illuminarium. We are the place that can take you any place. I think we are really going to stand out and that’s not easy in Las Vegas,” says Alan Greenberg, CEO of Illuminarium. Illuminarium will be a 30,000 square foot experiential entertainment...
LifestyleWrcbtv.com

SmileCon 2021 Las Vegas @ Mandaly Bay Resort & Casino

Originally Posted On: https://www.functionalaestheticdentistry.com/smilecon/. A once in a year event that focuses on bringing together professionals and peers in the dental industry. This is one momentous gathering of like minds that enables professionals as well as up and coming licensed dentists to engage. Thereby, connecting and increasing your wealth of knowledge across multiple sectors of dentistry.
Trafficteslarati.com

First Look at The Boring Company’s Vegas Loop Resorts World extension

Recent photos of The Boring Company’s (TBC) Vegas Loop Resorts World extension reveals that Elon Musk’s underground people mover isn’t done with Sin City just yet. It seems like Boring Company has hit its stride in Las Vegas. TBC’s Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) Loop kicked off operations just last month. Following the successful launch of the LVCC Loop, the tunneling company has moved right on to constructing the Vegas Loop without missing a beat.
Las Vegas, NVvitalvegas.com

Resorts World’s Stardust Sign is Absolutely Glorious

The surprises just keep on coming at Resorts World, the newest casino megaresort on the Las Vegas Strip. Resorts World, which opened June 24, 2021, recently installed a sign that’s an homage to the classic Stardust casino. The Stardust sign replica has special significance at Resorts World, because the new...
Grocery & Supermaketchainstoreage.com

Amazon opens second high-tech grocery store with ‘Just Walk Out’

The Washington, D.C., market is getting its second Amazon Fresh brick-and-mortar grocery store, and its first with fully autonomous checkout. Opening July 22 in Logan Circle, Washington, D.C., the 7,300-sq.-ft. location is both the second Amazon Fresh store in the D.C. area and on the East Coast, following the May 2021 opening of an Amazon Fresh store in Franconia, Va.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Nectar Bath Treats Celebrates New Resorts World Las Vegas Location As Vegas Reopens

LAS VEGAS, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nectar Bath Treats is pleased to announce the grand opening of their latest retail location at Resorts World Las Vegas. As part of the newest resort on the Strip, Nectar rolled out the "pink carpet" and welcomed the local community to celebrate with them. This marks Nectar's sixth retail location in their hometown of Las Vegas since 2015. All of Nectar's bath and body treats are handmade in Las Vegas and distributed internationally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy