Resorts World Las Vegas to Utilize Amazon’s Just Walk Out Technology
Resorts World Las Vegas, which recently opened its doors to the public last month, will debut the first-ever store in a Las Vegas resort to utilize Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology. On Monday, July 26, the Resorts World Las Vegas luxury destination will welcome guests to experience the Fred Segal Market powered by Just Walk Out technology. The Fred Segal Market will offer a special assortment of drinks, candy, snacks, souvenirs, and Grab & Go food items in a location adjacent to and connected with the Fred Segal Men’s shop.vegasnews.com
