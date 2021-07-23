Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisburg, PA

Here’s what national retailer is joining Hibbett Sports at Kline Plaza

By Daniel Urie
Posted by 
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A number of new tenants have opened at the Kline Village shopping center in Harrisburg this year. In May, a home care agency, Exceptional Hearts Home Care Agency opened in the former Sweet Home Healthcare office. Rapid Sandwiches & More, which serves up salads, subs, quesadillas, wings and more opened in April. Crisp Sweepstakes Café also opened in April. O’lee De Lux Hair Salon opened in March. The nonprofit, Higher Level Community Outreach opened in an upstairs space at the shopping center on Sunday.

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
90K+
Followers
43K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Swatara Township, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Harrisburg, PA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hibbett Sports#Kline#Harrisburg Mall#Retailer#Citi Trends#Sweet Home Healthcare#Rapid Sandwiches More#Crisp Sweepstakes Caf#O Lee De Lux Hair Salon#Rainbow#Nassimi Realty#Harrisburg Laundromat#Harrisburg High School#Giant#Dollar Tree And
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Facebook
Related
Elizabethtown, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

Former MoviE-Town Cinema building sold: Report

The former MoviE-Town Cinema in Elizabethtown closed last April due to COVID-19 related restrictions. And now the building at 700 N. Hanover St. has a new owner, according to LancasterOnline. The building was sold on July 7 for $2 million to Kramer 700 Properties LLC, a limited-liability company whose sole...
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

Jackson Lick pool in Harrisburg to open

The Jackson Lick Pool, one of two Harrisburg city pools that have remained closed through the first half of the summer, will open Tuesday, Aug. 3, with a “modified” schedule, according to city officials. The pool, at 1201 N. Sixth St., will be open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy