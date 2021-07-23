Here’s what national retailer is joining Hibbett Sports at Kline Plaza

A number of new tenants have opened at the Kline Village shopping center in Harrisburg this year. In May, a home care agency, Exceptional Hearts Home Care Agency opened in the former Sweet Home Healthcare office. Rapid Sandwiches & More, which serves up salads, subs, quesadillas, wings and more opened in April. Crisp Sweepstakes Café also opened in April. O’lee De Lux Hair Salon opened in March. The nonprofit, Higher Level Community Outreach opened in an upstairs space at the shopping center on Sunday.