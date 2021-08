With the 71st pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the St. Louis Blues have selected Simon Robertsson from Skellefteå AIK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) Simon Robertsson was once considered a top-15 talent prior to the COVID-shortened season in Sweden’s J20 league, and before his ice time took a significant hit at the top-level SHL. Equipped with one of the hardest shots in the 2021 Draft class, he is a multi-use winger that possesses both size and speed. His work ethic and 200-foot game give him the tools to be a top-six forward and — by dropping to the third round — should be considered the steal of the draft.