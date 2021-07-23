Florida Woman Gets Probation After Throwing A Whopper And Slurs At Burger King Employee

The 78-year-old Florida woman who was arrested after a Whopper-throwing fit in May of this year at Burger King, has been sentenced.

Judith Ann Black, 78, has been placed on probation for one year after pleading no contest to a charge of battery Tuesday in Sumter County Court.

According to the police affidavit, Black reportedly became upset about the thickness of the tomato in her sandwich. The woman reportedly went to the front counter and expressed her frustration to a Burger King employee.

The employee told officers she informed Black that she couldn’t help until she stopped screaming, and that’s when Black threw the Whopper at the employee’s head and begin shouting racist slurs.

“Shut up you Black b*tch,” she allegedly told the staffer, before using the n-word multiple times as she left the restaurant with her husband.

The victim’s account was corroborated by witnesses’ statements and surveillance video.

Black was sentenced to 12 months probation, fined $785, and ordered by the judge in Sumter County, to attend anger management classes.

