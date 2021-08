By Brenda Smith / BSmith Realty – Whether you are a first-time Buyer, or you are thinking about upgrading, or maybe you are returning to the market after the loss or short sale of a previous home, you do have OPTIONS! Even if you have previously owned a home, you may still qualify as a first-time homebuyer if you haven’t owned a primary residence for at least three years, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Did you know that there are more than 150 special assistance programs available to Florida buyers? Federal, state, and local programs include low-rate mortgages, low-down payment options, assistance with closing costs, tax credits, veterans’ incentives, and more.