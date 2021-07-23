Cancel
Clemson, SC

Re: Penn State guy here and I come in peace

 9 days ago

I do like the way basketball does the conference challenges, though. I think it would be really cool if we had an ACC/Big 10 challenge in football, where in one week, we played each other. I hate that we and the other Power 5 teams play all these minor schools. I get why we do it, and nothing will probably ever change, but if Clemson played an SEC school (2, actually, since we play SC every year) and a Big 10 school in one season, that would make for a great schedule. I'd love to see us play Michigan, for example, or Penn St. It'd be good for schools to get into those other markets for at least one weekend. I'd love to see it, but probably won't ever happen.

