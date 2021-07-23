Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Court disqualifies private judge in Jolie-Pitt divorce

By ANDREW DALTON
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15vrik_0b5yIVaH00
In this combination photo, Angelina Jolie, left, arrives at the European Premiere of "Maleficent Mistress of Evil" in central London on Oct. 9, 2019, and Brad Pitt poses in the press room at the Oscars on April 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. A California appeals court on Friday, July 23, 2021, disqualified a private judge being used by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in their divorce case, handing Jolie a major victory. The 2nd District Court of Appeal agreed with Jolie that Judge John Ouderkirk didn't sufficiently disclose business relationships with Pitt's attorneys. The decision means that the custody fight over the couple's five minor children, which was nearing an end, could be starting over. (AP Photo)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California appeals court on Friday disqualified a private judge being used by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in their divorce case, handing Jolie a major victory.

The 2nd District Court of Appeal agreed with Jolie that Judge John W. Ouderkirk didn’t sufficiently disclose business relationships with Pitt’s attorneys.

“Judge Ouderkirk’s ethical breach, considered together with the information disclosed concerning his recent professional relationships with Pitt’s counsel, might cause an objective person, aware of all the facts, reasonably to entertain a doubt as to the judge’s ability to be impartial. Disqualification is required,” the court ruled.

The decision means that the custody fight over the couple’s five minor children, which was nearing an end, could be starting over.

The judge already ruled the pair divorced, but separated the child custody issues.

Like many celebrity couples, Pitt and Jolie opted to hire their own judge to increase their privacy in the divorce proceedings.

Ouderkirk declined to disqualify himself when Jolie asked him to in a filing in August. A lower court judge ruled that Jolie’s request for disqualification came too late. Jolie’s attorneys then appealed.

Attorneys for the two sides did not have an immediate comment on the ruling.

Jolie, 46, and Pitt, 57, were among Hollywood’s most prominent couples for 12 years. They had been married for two years when Jolie filed for divorce in 2016. They were declared divorced in April 2019, after their lawyers asked for a judgment that allowed a married couple to be declared single while other issues remained, including finances and child custody.

In May, Jolie and her attorneys criticized Ouderkirk for not allowing the couple’s children to testify in the proceedings.

The actress also said the judge “has failed to adequately consider” a section of the California courts code, which says it is detrimental to the best interest of the child if custody is awarded to a person with a history of domestic violence. Her filing did not give details about what it was referring to, but her lawyers submitted a document under seal in March that purportedly offers additional information.

The ruling does not address whether the children should be allowed to testify in the case.

Comments / 1

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

518K+
Followers
290K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Jolie
Person
Angelina Jolie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Attorneys#Jolie Pitt#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt 'Fears' For Mom Angelina Jolie As Social Life Ramps Up — Actress Has 'Done A Total 180': Source

Angelina Jolie’s love — and social — life has experienced a resurgence as of late, but not all of her loved ones are thrilled. As OK! previously reported, Jolie sparked speculation that she was being romanced by The Weeknd when the two were snapped leaving Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles. Two weeks later, the humanitarian, 46, also attended Mustafa the Poet’s private concert, where the 31-year-old was also in attendance.
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
CinemaBlend

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Have Already Spent A Million Each On Divorce, But Celeb Attorney Explains Why The Money Doesn’t Matter

Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been legally separated for a couple years now, following five years of marriage and 12 total years of romantic involvement. But what these two now lack in emotional intimacy they more than make up for in legal messiness, as Jolie and Pitt are still wrapped up in their divorce case. Both have reportedly spent upwards of $1 million each on these proceedings, but a celebrity attorney has explained why all this money ultimately doesn’t matter in the long run.
Celebritiesd1softballnews.com

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People

Brad Pitt is “destroyed” after Angelina Jolie’s new allegations of domestic violence. ET Online writes it. According to the latest documents filed in court on March 12 ahead of the discussion of the divorce case, the actress said she has ‘evidence’ of domestic violence of her ex-husband and that she is ready to take her children to testify against him. Major Maddox would have already filed during the legal battle siding against his father, ready to give up even his surname to defend his mother, who apparently does not support this idea.
Relationships101 WIXX

Judge handling Jolie-Pitt divorce case told to step down

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The judge handling the bitter divorce case between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie was ordered to step down on Friday after Jolie complained that he was not impartial. An appeals court ruling in California said Judge John Ouderkirk should have disclosed his previous professional relationships with...
CelebritiesIn Style

Of Course Angelina Jolie's Summer Look Is Goth

While some celebrities galavant around the globe in summer-ready brights and retina-searing neon bathing suits, Angelina Jolie — she of blood vials and actual Maleficent — stuck to her brand and kept her summer 'fit long, goth, and understated. Stepping out in Venice, Italy, after taking in an art exhibition,...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Black Sweatpants That Read ‘Empathy’ In Venice With Mom Angelina

Mother-daughter duo Angelia Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt have stepped out in Italy. The pair looked casual as they arrived at an airport in Venice. Angelina Jolie has jetted off on a European getaway with her kids, and was most recently spotted at an airport in Venice with her 15-year-old daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. The teenager cut a casual figure in a black hoodie and matching black sweatpants, which featured a graphic design reading ‘Empathy.’ She also carried a black backpack and completed the look with a classic pair of black Vans sneakers. Of course, she donned a blue protective face mask amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh, 15, Is Taller Than Mom & Siblings As They Stroll Through Paris — Photos

Angelina Jolie was seen out and about with four of her six children, including daughter Shiloh, 15, for a shopping day in Paris, France. Angelina Jolie’s children have grown up before our eyes! The Maleficent actress, 46, was seen out in Paris, France on July 22 with four of her children, daughters Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, and sons Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, and Knox Jolie-Pitt, 13. While all four kids looked so grown, Shiloh, in particular, looked striking as she was taller than her siblings and her Oscar-winning mother. The family all wore face masks as they walked around the City of Love and even made pit stops to shop at the Kith store.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Angelina Jolie’s Kids Might’ve Already Met The Weeknd 2 Weeks After Their Rumored Date

Unlikely introductions. Angelina Jolie’s kids and The Weeknd may have met two weeks after the Maleficent star and the “Starboy” singer’s rumored date. The Weeknd, Jolie and her daughters, Shiloh, 15, and Zahara, 16, all attended poet Mustafa’s private show in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 10, according to HollywoodLife. Though they weren’t photographed together, The Weeknd and Jolie were both seen at the event. The Weeknd was photographed standing with a group of friends, while Jolie was photographed watching the show with her daughters. (See the photos here.)
Celebritiesmyhoustonmajic.com

Alfonso Ribeiro Cites His Interracial Marriage For Not Being Accepted By The Black Community

Alfonso Ribeiro made a name for himself in Hollywood with the iconic role as Carlton Banks on the hit ’90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The show became a fixture in Black households across America, particularly with many favoring the character of Carlton specifically. However, the seasoned actor who plays him isn’t feeling the love from his community in real life, and the reason being due to his marriage to a white woman.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Zahara Jolie-Pitt Rocks Colorful Dress Going To Dinner With Angelina & Her Siblings — Photos

Zahara Jolie-Pitt put on a colorful display when she stepped out in a green floral dress with her mom Angelina and three of her siblings. Angelina Jolie has stepped out with her children while on a European getaway to Paris. However, it was 16-year-old Zahara Jolie-Pitt who stole the show, when she stunned in a bright green, floral-printed dress as she headed to dinner with her family. The mother-daughter duo were also joined by Ange’s kids Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, and Knox Jolie-Pitt, 13, whom she shares with ex Brad Pitt, 57.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jennifer Aniston confessed her love for Brad Pitt to an Argentine driver

Just like 17 years ago and now, on their return, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were among the most beloved couples in Hollywood, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt also had their exclusive role. It is that, the actors, were in a relationship of about ten years, of which five were married. However, their love came to an end thus breaking the hearts of many fans.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Shops With Zahara, 16, & Pax, 17, Amidst Buzz She Could Be Dating The Weeknd

Angelina Jolie and two of her kids hit up The Grove in Los Angeles for a shopping date on July 13 amidst speculation that she’s dating The Weeknd. It was a bonding day out for Angelina Jolie and two of her adopted children, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, on July 13. The trio hit up various shops at The Grove during their day out. Angie rocked a long, beige trench coat over her black dress, while Zahara looked so grown up in a tan-colored mini dress and sneakers. The actress and her daughter rocked face masks for protection from the coronavirus, while Pax was mask-free on the outing.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston: Secret Pact Against Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt, 57, won the War of the Roses for the children. And in this success, his first wife Jennifer Aniston, 52, played a very special role. He has won! In the divorce war with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has now been awarded shared custody of the children in court. And while he is happy, his ex is already thinking about how she can challenge the verdict. After all, she had given everything to ensure that she got sole custody.

Comments / 1

Community Policy