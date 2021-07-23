Naomi Osaka lights Olympic cauldron at Tokyo Opening Ceremony

After about three years together, tennis player Naomi Osaka and Cordae’s relationship is still a grand slam. Here’s everything you should know about Naomi’s rapper BF. Celebrated tennis player Naomi Osaka and boyfriend Cordae’s relationship can be likened to a grand slam — one filled with a ton of support and wins. While the couple first went public with their relationship in late 2019, the tennis player, 23, and her musician boyfriend, 23, got together about a year before their romance became public knowledge, as revealed in their joint GQ interview published in February — they just preferred to have kept it guarded, media blitz and all.
