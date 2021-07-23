The RUNchie is the best way to keep your hair up and out of your face on a run

Were it not for the ponytails, buns, and braids I like to run in, my long hair would be in pretty good shape. I rarely go to the trouble of blow-drying or straightening my hair, even in pre-pandemic days, and the most I ever have done to it is a wash and a trim. But the rubber bands I wear daily to keep my hair out of my face and firmly in place — many days, it takes two or three — have resulted in some serious splitting and a whole lot of flyaways.