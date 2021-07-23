3-ingredient blueberry muffins from TikTok’s favorite grandma are a true delight
These days, there's no shortage of recipe sources, be it newspapers, blogs, cookbooks, magazines, Instagram or TikTok. Many promise simple and delicious recipes or seemingly ingenious kitchen hacks. When I see a simple recipe that promises greatness, my default reaction is skepticism. But here's the thing: When that recipe comes from a grandmother figure, I stop and listen. Grandmothers are wise. They're kind. They're inherently no-nonsense.
