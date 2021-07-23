3-ingredient blueberry muffins from TikTok’s favorite grandma are a true delight

When you think of a hearty, nourishing soup, you probably also think of the colder autumn or winter months. The same is usually true for chef and recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge, but she also knows that there's never a bad time for a great soup. "We are soup lovers in our house, especially in the autumn and wintertime, but we also have it when we are sick or unwell, and it always goes down a treat. There's nothing like an old-fashioned soup, you cannot go wrong: Even in summer, this soup is a hug to your internal system!"