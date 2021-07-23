Cancel
Military

The Navy's Next Attack Submarine Will Be An “Apex Predator” According To Undersea Warfare Chief

By Thomas Newdick
thedrive
thedrive
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Navy’s future attack submarine will be more like the Seawolf class than the Virginia class, but it won’t come cheap. The U.S. Navy’s future nuclear attack submarine, or SSN(X), should bring together the best fighting qualities of its predecessors and provide the service with what one top admiral described as the “ultimate apex predator.” This, and other details, emerged on Wednesday, July 21st, that shed some more light on a program that remains extremely secretive and is still in its early stages.

thedrive

thedrive

New York City, NY
One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

