Cancer-fighting nuclear medicine finding home in central Indiana

By John Russell
Ibj.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a blur of activity inside the cavernous industrial building off of Georgetown Road as workers race to get everything set up and running by the end of August. Just a year ago, this 77,000-square-foot building was used as a distribution center for an Italian food company. But now, it is being converted into a manufacturing plant for Indianapolis’ newest publicly traded company, Point Biopharma Inc., a 17-month-old firm that is developing radioactive compounds to treat cancer patients.

