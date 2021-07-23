Cancer-fighting nuclear medicine finding home in central Indiana

It’s a blur of activity inside the cavernous industrial building off of Georgetown Road as workers race to get everything set up and running by the end of August. Just a year ago, this 77,000-square-foot building was used as a distribution center for an Italian food company. But now, it is being converted into a manufacturing plant for Indianapolis’ newest publicly traded company, Point Biopharma Inc., a 17-month-old firm that is developing radioactive compounds to treat cancer patients.