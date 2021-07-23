Cancel
Immigration

Larry Moore | The Altar of Political Correctness

By Signal Contributor
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApparently the William S. Hart Union High School District governing board, with the exception of Joe Messina, worships at the altar of political correctness and wokeism. Bowing to the will of a small minority of Santa Claritans sends the wrong message to our students and citizens alike. The cancel culture is permanently and forever offended. Their hair is on fire and a water-dropping helicopter couldn’t put the flames out.

Larry Moore
#Native Americans#Mascot#Illegal Immigrants#Great Britain#High School#Santa Claritans#Saugus Centurion#Roman#Canyon Cowboy#Indians#Viking#Norsemen
