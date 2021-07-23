Cancel
Eprenetapopt With Azacitidine Demonstrates Efficacy in TP53-Positive MDS and AML

By Nichole Tucker
targetedonc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEprenetapop combined with azacitidine has shown positive efficacy as post-transplant maintenance therapy for patients with TP53-mutant myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia treated in a phase 2 study. The novel agent, eprenetapopt (APR-246) combined with azacitidine (Vidaza) has shown positive efficacy as post-transplant maintenance therapy for patients with TP53-mutant myelodysplastic...

