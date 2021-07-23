Roundtable Discussion: Hutson Explores When and How Clinicians Are Using Cabazitaxel in mCRPC

Immunotherapy has revolutionized the treatment of inoperable, metastasised skin cancer. More than 50% of patients are still alive more than five years after treatment, whereas, 10 years ago, this figure was not even 5%. The experts from the Comprehensive Cancer Center (CCC) of MedUni Vienna and Vienna General Hospital are also playing a major role in researching and developing new treatment strategies. For example, the working group from the Department of Radiation Oncology at MedUni Vienna and Vienna General Hospital has been heavily involved in drawing up the new, recently published international guidelines for treating brain metastases from melanoma. Nevertheless, the experts still stress that the most sensible strategy is to prevent skin cancer by protecting yourself from the sun and having regular check-ups with a dermatologist.