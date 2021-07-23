Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Hot Tip: Chevrolet Addresses Bolt EV Fires, Readies Recall

By Matt Posky
Truth About Cars
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChevrolet has issued a statement to owners of Bolt EVs that could be subject to surprise fires while charging, offering more tips on how to avoid burning down their homes while it preps another recall. General Motors and supplier LG Chem have identified “two rare manufacturing defects” that they believe are causing the fires and are suggesting avoid charging their vehicles in an extremely specific manner until after the secondary recall has been conducted.

www.thetruthaboutcars.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric And Hybrid Cars#Gm#Car Recall#Automobile#Lg Chem#Gm#Hilltop Reserve#Hyundai#Evs#Nhtsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
Carsgmauthority.com

GM Releases Fix For Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra Missing Transfer Case Washer

General Motors has released a service update to address an issue related to the transfer case thrust washer on certain examples of the 2021 model-year Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks. The problem: affected pickup trucks may have been delivered with a thrust washer that was improperly...
Fort Wayne, INWOWO News

GM issues truck recall

DETROIT (Network Indiana): General Motors is recalling more than 400,000 pickup trucks because the side airbags can explode without warning. The recall includes certain 2015 and 2015 Chevrolet and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500, and 3500 trucks. The 1500 models of each are made at the Fort Wayne assembly plant. According...
BusinessPosted by
CarBuzz.com

6 Amazing Cars General Motors Should Never Have Cancelled

The first entry in this list of projects we wish General Motors hadn't canceled is a prime example of the automaker's ability to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. The company's modern history is full of missteps and head-scratching decisions, from how it made a mess of Pontiac to the more recent case of the Chevrolet Camaro being in trouble. It often feels like individual product successes like the Chevrolet Corvette are despite its corporate overlords, not because of them. Some of these examples of GM canning a project have certainly set the automaker back, and it's time to take a look at some of the winners, or in this case, losers.
Carsgmauthority.com

GM Experiencing An Increasing Amount Of V8 Engine Valve Lifter Issues

GM Authority has received a growing number of emails and messages from General Motors pickup truck and SUV owners experiencing valve lifter problems. Some of these owners are stating that their vehicle has been at the dealership for several weeks while waiting on repairs. The valve lifter issues seem to concern the naturally aspirated 5.3L V8 L84 gasoline engine and the naturally aspirated 6.2L V8 L87 gasoline engines, which can be found in 2019-and-later model year Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickups, as well as 2021-model-year full-size GM SUVs, including the Cadillac Escalade, Chevy Suburban, Chevy Tahoe, and GMC Yukon.
CarsBusiness Insider

The 10 longest range electric cars you can buy in the US

Range anxiety is almost always cited as one of the biggest hurdles to widespread adoption of electric vehicles. Today, most people would rather own a car that they can drive vast distances and fill up with dinosaur goo in a matter of minutes over a battery-powered vehicle with limited range and a slower charge.
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

GM recalls 400,000+ Chevrolet and GMC pickups over exploding airbags

GM is recalling more than 400,000 pickup trucks, having identified an airbag fault that could see the safety equipment unexpectedly explode, sending pressurized gas and potentially broken components into the cabin. The recall, confirmed by the US NHTSA, affects select Chevrolet and GMC trucks, and comes after a handful of reported incidents where airbags have erupted.
CarsPosted by
Fox News

Chevrolet Camaro to be replaced by electric sedan, report says

The Chevrolet Camaro has seen better days. Sales of the sports car have crumbled in recent years, falling far behind those of the rivalling Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger. It's even being outsold by the more expensive Chevrolet Corvette this year. Rumor has been swirling that the model will be...
Carsmobilesyrup.com

GM’s new Ultium EV battery pack design could hit range of up to 724km

At an event on July 29th, GM showed off new forms of its Ultium battery pack and outlined additional behind-the-scenes info that goes into making its electric vehicles (EVs). The new battery designs will help the automaker use the same batteries across its wide range of vehicle types. For instance, a vertically stacked pack can hold several batteries, but it takes up a lot of room, so it’s only really suitable for trucks and SUVs.
CarsCNBC

GM issues second recall of Chevy Bolt EVs after vehicles catch fire

GM has issued a second recall of its 2017-2019 Chevrolet Bolt EVs due to fire risks. The automaker is recalling the vehicles after at least two of the electric vehicles that were previously repaired for the problem erupted into flames. The recall comes about a week after GM told owners...
CarsFOXBusiness

GM drops another feature from its full-size trucks due to chip shortage

The semiconductor shortage keeps chipping away at the features available on GM's big truck. General Motors has been prioritizing production of its popular and profitable full-size pickups and SUVs as it works to manage supplies of the key components. The automaker has already made the unusual move of eliminate two...
Businessarcamax.com

Toyota's chip management provides lessons for GM, Ford and others

General Motors' virtual command center has been running 24 hours nearly every day since the first of this year. There, supply-chain managers act like air traffic controllers. They talk to every level of supplier, down to the smallest to direct scarce parts with semiconductor chips to factories that build GM's bestselling and biggest profit-making vehicles.
CarsNPR

Chevy Bolts Are Recalled For A 2nd Time Over Batteries That Can Set The Cars On Fire

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling some older Chevrolet Bolts for a second time to fix persistent battery problems that can set the electric cars ablaze. Until repairs are done, GM says owners should park the cars outdoors, limit charging to 90% of battery capacity, and not deplete batteries below 70 miles of range. The company says the Bolts should not be charged overnight, and should be parked outside immediately after they are charged.
Buying CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Tested: 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Is All about the Engine

The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was new for 2019, but in the crucible of full-size-truck competition, it feels like it's been around for far longer than that. Ram is out there with an air suspension and a million-dollar interior, while Ford will sell you a hybrid F-150 that can run your house as a backup generator. The redesigned Silverado introduced some interesting new powertrains—a diesel V-6 that's EPA rated as high as 33 mpg highway and a turbocharged four-cylinder that will tow 9600 pounds—but most Silverados are still built with pushrod gas V-8s. If you tell someone, "I have a Silverado with the 5.3-liter V-8 and a six-speed automatic," you could be talking about a 2021 or a 2009 model. More than any other full-size truck, the Silverado leans on tradition.
CarsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Turning classic cars into EVs

Phil Davie has been building hot rods for two decades, but last summer he started a new type of hot-rod business, one that removes a classic car's internal combustion engine — and nearly all of the innards — and replaces it with an electric motor and batteries to make it all-electric. He calls this new hot-rod shop EV Detroit.
CarsPosted by
Robb Report

Watch: This Gas-Powered Shelby GT500 Just Beat Tesla’s Fastest EV in a Drag Race

The Tesla Model S Plaid may be the quickest accelerating car on the market, but it’s not untouchable. A video of some recent drag racing action proves that the marque’s most powerful EV, which can rocket from zero to 60 in 1.99 seconds, can actually be beaten. Of course, the car that bested Elon’s latest battery-powered car is no slouch; it’s a specially tuned Ford Mustang Shelby GT500.
CarsEngadget

GM recalls Bolt EVs once again over fire risks

GM is issuing a second recall for 2017 to 2019 Bolt EVs over potential fire issues. The company says it plans to replace defective batteries, but until it can do so it's advising Bolt customers to limit their charging up to 90 percent, and not to go below 70 miles of range. It's also reiterating a recommendation from last week against parking indoors and leaving the car's to charge overnight unattended. This latest recall follows a similar one from last November, where GM recalled more than 68,000 Bolts.
Detroit, MIStreetInsider.com

GM issues new recall for nearly 69,000 Bolt EVs for fire risks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -General Motors Co said Friday it is issuing a new recall for nearly 69,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide for fire risks after reports of two fires and will replace defective battery modules as needed. The Bolt EVs were recalled in November for fire risks and at...
Carselectrek.co

GM leaves owner owing $12K after Bolt EV battery fire last year

Details are emerging from a dozen Chevy Bolt EV fires that have occurred in a little over the past year. Electrek sat down with the owner of one of the first to get his story. More than a year later, he is still making car payments on a car he doesn’t own. GM confirmed his case to be a battery fire.
Cars9&10 News

GM Issues 2nd Bolt Recall, Batteries Causing Fires

General Motors announced on Friday they are recalling several Chevrolet Bolts for a second time. 69,000 Bolts worldwide from 2017, 2018 and part of the 2019 model years are being recalled. Bolts are having persistent battery problems that are causing the electric car to catch on fire. GM says that...
CarsKansas City Star

Will GM’s Bolt recall hurt EV acceptance? Well, it ‘does not help’

General Motors Co. is investing billions into its electrification transition as it simultaneously deals with a repeat electric vehicle recall that's likely to come with hefty costs and the risk of alienating consumers from EVs. For the second time in less than a year, GM recalled more than 68,000 Chevrolet...

Comments / 0

Community Policy