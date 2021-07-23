Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

How to Trade Boston Beer After Its Steep Earnings Plunge

By Bret Kenwell
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

Wow. That’s all I can say about Boston Beer (SAM) - Get Report after Friday’s reaction to earnings.

The company whiffed on its most recent earnings report, missing both top- and bottom-line expectations.

The miss comes at a time when shares were already under quite a bit of pressure. A downgrade from Goldman Sachs doesn't help, either.

While many beverage companies struggled during 2020 due to COVID-19, Boston Beer was one of the few that was able to rally.

And by “rally,” what I really mean is explode to the upside. Shares rallied over 365% from the March 2020 low to the April 2021 high.

However, the stock sold off hard from the company’s prior earnings report and was trending lower into this quarter’s report. Obviously, the market doesn't like this one either.

For what it's worth, TheStreet's Jim Cramer was a seller of Boston Beer last month.

It's also worth mentioning that Constellation Brands (STZ) - Get Report, Anheuser-Busch (BUD) - Get Report and others have been struggling lately as well, although not to the same tune as Boston Beer.

What do the charts hold?

Trading Boston Beer Stock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aRUU8_0b5yFyjl00
Daily chart of Boston Beer stock. Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

I’m not sure if Boston Beer stock could have given us a better gap-down scenario.

While the 100-week moving average is a seldom followed measure, the gap-fill mark at $697 was no secret to anyone.

Shares opened at $725, dropped to a low of $693.21 and are now bouncing. That’s not to say it’s been a robust bounce, but Boston Beer is certainly off the lows.

Even if investors waited for the stock to reclaim the $697 area, they could have gone long with less than $4 per share in risk (measuring against this morning’s low).

On a push through Friday’s high, I’m looking to see if the stock can get back into the $760 to $775 zone, which was an area of support in the third and fourth quarters of 2020.

Specifically, I want to see if this area rejects or accepts Boston Beer stock. Above this area and perhaps the stock can make a push above $800 and back to its prior downtrend channel.

Further, I can’t help but notice there’s a bit of divergence on the Williams %R reading at the bottom of the chart, despite Friday’s putrid price action. This comes as shares are down almost 50% from the highs, so perhaps some sort of capitulation is developing.

Should the stock fail to bounce or eventually end up closing below the current post-earnings low, perhaps shares will have a date with the 200-week moving average.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
36K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Constellation Brands#Anheuser Busch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Yum! Brands (YUM) PT Raised to $141 at Morgan Stanley as Investors Revisit This "Asset Light Growth Compounder"

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass raised the price target on Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) to $141.00 (from $127.00) while maintaining a Overweight rating after the company reported strong and accelerating underlying sales trends combined with a reintroduced and more bullish unit growth target of 4-5% (vs 4% pre-pandemic).
Drinksfooddive.com

Molson Coors to sunset 11 economy brands

Molson Coors will discontinue 11 of its economy brands and about 100 SKUs as the next step in its efforts to prune its portfolio and retarget its business, CEO Gavin Hattersley said on Thursday on his call with investors as part of the company's most recent earnings report. Moving forward,...
Financial ReportsInvestorPlace

Buy Coca-Cola Stock After Its Stellar Q2 Earnings

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is back! The Atlanta-based beverage giant just released impressive second quarter results, and KO stock is trending upwards. Coke’s sales rebound was much stronger than expected as the Covid-19 pandemic retreats and businesses reopen around the world. Coke reported that its revenue jumped 42% to $10.1 billion in the three months ended June 30. That was greater than the $9.3 billion in sales forecasted by Wall Street.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Boston Scientific Q2 Earnings

Shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) fell 1.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share increased 400.00% year over year to $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.37. Revenue of $3,077,000,000 higher by 53.62% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,940,000,000. Looking Ahead. Q3...
StocksStreet.Com

Apple Earnings Preview: How to Trade the Stock’s Move

Earnings season started a few weeks ago, but now the intensity is really increasing. Apple (AAPL) - Get Report will report on Tuesday after the close of trading, joining a number of other favorites among investors. That includes Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report...
Economyinvezz.com

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

As analysts trim Boston Beer stock price target, should you buy or sell?. US beverage producer Boston Beer Company Inc. (NYSE:SAM) plunged nearly 25% on Friday after the company reported disappointing quarterly results. Furthermore, SAM’s stock price also suffered after analysts cut their price targets. The company released its fiscal Q2 results on Thursday after markets closed, missing expectations…
LifestyleStreet.Com

Twitter, Bitcoin, Snap, Boston Beer – On TheStreet Friday

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report shares flit higher after better-than-expected earnings and the promise from CEO Jack Dorsey of a ‘big future’ with Bitcoin, Snap (SNAP) - Get Report shares soar as second-quarter user growth takes off, and Boston Beer (SAM) - Get Report plunges after a big earnings miss that sparks a raft of price target cuts and a downgrade from Goldman.
Marketsinvesting.com

Boston Beer Slumps As Earnings Disappoint, Forecast Trimmed

Investing.com – Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) stock tumbled more than 23% in Friday’s session as the market for hard seltzers dealt a rude surprise to the brewer, knocking off its second-quarter earnings and forcing it to lower its forecast for the ongoing financial year. Jim Koch, chairman and founder of the...
MarketsBusiness Insider

What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Boston Beer Co

Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Boston Beer Co. The company has an average price target of $1311.36 with a high of $1538.00 and a low of $875.00.
Stockssandiegouniontribune.com

American Express, Twitter rise; Boston Beer, Intel fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:. TAL Education Corp., down $14.52 to $6. U.S.-listed shares of Chinese for-profit education companies sank on fears of a regulatory clampdown by Beijing. Boston Beer Co., down $246.54 to $701. The brewer of Samuel Adams beer reported weaker-than-expected results, saying...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Why Boston Beer Is Trading Sharply Lower Today

Boston Beer Co Inc (NYSE: SAM) is trading sharply lower Friday morning after the company announced worse-than-expected financial results. Boston Beer reported second-quarter earnings of $4.75 per share, which was down from $4.88 per share year-over-year. The company reported quarterly revenue of $602.7 million, which came in below the estimate of $665.25 million.

Comments / 0

Community Policy