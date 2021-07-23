Cancel
Santa Clarita, CA

Diane Zimmerman | Getting to Know Mike Garcia

By Signal Contributor
signalscv.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe reason I voted for Rep. Mike Garcia in the last election was because I did not like his competitor. I liked the man who was going door to door. I could not visit with him because I was on my way out. I took his paperwork, and he asked if he could come another time. I said “Sure,” thinking I would never see him again. Well, he came back and we had a nice talk. I asked him a lot of questions and I liked all of his answers. Of course, that was not enough for me, so I started looking up “Mike Garcia.”

