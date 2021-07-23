Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

The RUNchie is the best way to keep your hair up and out of your face on a run

By Becky Wade Firth
MySanAntonio
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWere it not for the ponytails, buns, and braids I like to run in, my long hair would be in pretty good shape. I rarely go to the trouble of blow-drying or straightening my hair, even in pre-pandemic days, and the most I ever have done to it is a wash and a trim. But the rubber bands I wear daily to keep my hair out of my face and firmly in place — many days, it takes two or three — have resulted in some serious splitting and a whole lot of flyaways.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Hair#Hair Up#Hair Tie#Runchie#Amazon Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Lululemon
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Hair Care
Related
Hair CarePosted by
POPSUGAR

9 of the Best Shampoos For Removing Chlorine From Your Hair

The sun isn't the only thing you should be protecting your hair from in the summertime. We're officially in the midst of swimming pool season, and whether you're a seasoned swimmer or you just like to take an occasional dip in the water every now and again, a day at the pool (and the chlorine you're bound to come in contact with) can do some real damage to your hair if you're not careful.
Skin CareTelegraph

5 easy ways to heatwave-proof your skin, hair and make-up in summer

Heat-proof make-up A couple of switches will stop your make-up from melting down your face. Ditch your usual foundation and simply apply concealer where you need it with a light translucent powder over t-zone if you need it. Apply a matte lipstick instead of cream for video conferencing that won't feel sticky and stain your face mask. Plus, a good matte will help to protect your lips in the sun. L'Oréal Paris Infallible Very Matte Lip Crayons are inexpensive and come in a great variety of nudes. And of course, eyelashes will benefit from a waterproof mascara in the heat to avoid unflattering panda eyes. Try our favourite summer mascara, Clarins Wonder Perfect Mascara 4D Waterproof, 01 Perfect Black.
Skin CarePosted by
Us Weekly

This Anti-Aging Sunscreen May Keep Your Face Wrinkle and Acne-Free

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The importance of wearing sunscreen on a daily basis can never be overstated, especially in the summer! The sun is out in full force and it can do some serious damage to your skin if you don’t keep yourself protected.
Hair Caretherighthairstyles.com

3 Ways to Make Curls Last Even if Your Hair is Hard to Curl

We all love the look of loose beach curls, but it can be quite the challenge to create curls that will last all day. Many of us spend hours trying to perfect the technique of curling our hair at home but still struggle to achieve long lasting effect. If you...
Hair Careveilahairextensions.com

What Type of Hair Extension is Best For Your Hair?

What Type of Hair Extension is Best For Your Hair?. There are a lot of options out in the market today, and we can easily describe each one in its lamens terms when it comes to hair extensions. Clip-ins are the easiest and most affordable type, while sewn in are one of the older types of hair extensions. Tape-in extensions are one of the most popular ones that are carried by Bellami Hair which does a decent job. But when it comes to your own hair, even if it is the first time, you would want to make sure you treat yourself with the best human hair extensions with the right color match that will give you a natural hair look?
Skin Careglamourmagazine.co.uk

These are the best face wax strips if you'd rather be rid of your peach fuzz or 'tache hairs

Cheese and Sauvignon Blanc lover, fashion enthusiast, Real Housewives obsessed and really rather tall. Facial hair. We’ve all got it, some of us more than others, and it’s a totally natural thing to have and embrace (if it wasn’t, it wouldn’t grow there). However, if you’re less fond of your peach fuzz or ‘tache hairs, then there’s a plethora of devices out there to help you remove it. Face wax strips being one of them.
Hair CareSHAPE

The Best Hair Shine Sprays to Make Your Strands Really Glisten

There are a lot of factors that can take a toll on your hair and cause it to appear dry and dull. Exposure to UV rays, contact with chlorine and salt water, photoaging, dry climates, hot tools, styling techniques, and even the products you use at home (which can cause buildup) can all contribute to why your tresses have lost their radiance.
ApparelPosted by
Rolling Stone

The Best Sunglass Straps to Keep Track of Your Shades

Sunglasses fall off. And they get scratched. And they break. Worst of all, this seems to happen whether they’re on our face, hung on a shirt, stashed in a pocket or on top of our heads. Luckily, some of the best sunglass straps can help. You’ve probably seen sunglass straps before. Sometimes called eyewear retainers, the simple strip of fabric connects to the arms of your glasses behind your head. This lets you hang your shades around your neck when not in use and provides a safety net in case your sunnies fall off while on your face. Sunglass straps are a...
Hair Caremomjunction.com

15 Best Japanese Shampoos For Your Hair Care In 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. Among the several hair care solutions on the market, shampoos derived from Japanese formulas have...
Hair CarePopSugar

Undercuts Are the Sneakiest Way to Add a Little Flair to Your Hair

Hot on the heels of the "underlayer" hair color trend (the perfect peek-a-boo technique for someone interested in dipping a toe into a bold hair transformation) is another sneaky summer style: the undercut. This look is similar to the "disconnected" haircut trend that took off earlier this year in that it's characterized by the hair being cut much shorter on the bottom portion of the head than the top.
Hair Careatlanticcitynews.net

What Is A Human Hair Lace Front Wig With Baby Hair & Blonde Human Hair Wig

It used to be possible to tell that a person wore a wig just by looking at it. Today, that is not the case. Modern human hair wigs are best designed to look like a person's natural hair. Wigs are worn for a variety of reasons and have many benefits that affect the wearer's appearance. Add wig hair color and change the hair easily.
Home & GardenPosted by
SPY

The Best Minimalist Backpacks for Keeping Your Style Simple

There are plenty of backpacks for men that are loaded with technical features, zippers galore, and enough clips, straps and dangly bits to make a whole other backpack out of. And while these features can be handy, they’re not always aesthetically pleasing. That’s why minimalist backpacks are a popular option for the stylish traveler or urban commuter. Characterized by a sleek design and few extraneous details, the best minimalist backpacks will have a stylish look that doesn’t immediately scream “first day of middle school” or “summitting Half Dome.”
Home & Gardenthewrightteam.com

5 Simple Ways To Keep Your Home Cool This Summer

Summertime is here and it’s bringing the heat! It’s always an option to blast the air conditioner all summer long, but there are ways to keep your home cool that are better for the environment and won’t double your energy bill. 1. Ceiling Fans. Ceiling fans may be an overlooked...
Minnesota StatePosted by
103.7 THE LOON

Five Ways To Keep Your House Cool On These Hot Minnesota Days

It's been an unusually hot summer, so far, and there doesn't seem to be much relief from the heat in the near future. Of course, the obvious thing would be to have air conditioning but, believe it or not, some homes and especially lake cabins don't have that luxury. So, here are five ways according to SFGATE to keep your house cooler in these stifling temps.
Hair Careneworleanssun.com

Cheap Wigs For Your Nice Hair

Now Hurela Hair Brand is an online hair store that sells all kinds of high-quality hair products. Whether you're looking for a lace front wig or a headband wig, you'll definitely find it in Hurela. One of the latest wigs available on Hurela is the human hair lace front wig. If you are looking for the perfect and cheap wigs that will not only enhance your appearance but also give you more value for your money, then hair lace front wigs from Hurela are your perfect choice.

Comments / 0

Community Policy