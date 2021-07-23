Contract Briefs

Parsons Government Services Inc., Pasadena, Calif., has been awarded a ceiling $953,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) Air Base Air Defense services. This contract provides the USAFE-AFAFRICA with a layered base defense capability. This capability will be employed across various sites within the area of responsibility. Work will be performed at various locations throughout Europe and Africa and is expected to be completed July 20, 2031. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with five offers received. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,834,393 will be obligated via the first task order, which will be awarded with the basic contract. The 764th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, is the contracting activity (FA5641-21-D-0002).