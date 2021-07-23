Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pasadena, CA

Contract Briefs

By Aerotech News
aerotechnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParsons Government Services Inc., Pasadena, Calif., has been awarded a ceiling $953,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) Air Base Air Defense services. This contract provides the USAFE-AFAFRICA with a layered base defense capability. This capability will be employed across various sites within the area of responsibility. Work will be performed at various locations throughout Europe and Africa and is expected to be completed July 20, 2031. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with five offers received. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,834,393 will be obligated via the first task order, which will be awarded with the basic contract. The 764th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, is the contracting activity (FA5641-21-D-0002).

www.aerotechnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
City
Springville, CA
City
Pasadena, CA
Local
California Government
Pasadena, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Air Forces#U S Air Forces#Air Forces Africa#Air Base Air Defense#The Usafe Afafrica#Braxton Technologies Llc#Fa8806#U S Navy Cintel Inc#N0016421djw55#Globe Tech Llc#N0016421djw56#Gs Engineering#N0016421djw57#N0016421djw59#N0016421djw67#N0016421djw60#N0016421djw61#Msi Defense Solutions Llc#N0016421djw62#Automotive Test Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Senate introduces the details of the bipartisan infrastructure package

WASHINGTON — Senators introduced the long-awaited text of their bipartisan infrastructure bill Sunday, aiming to pass the massive measure before the end of the week. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he would push forward with amendments to the $1 trillion bill, which senators were finalizing through the weekend.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

TOKYO (AP) — A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian Embassy in Tokyo.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Square to buy Afterpay for $29 bln as buy now, pay later booms

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Square Inc (SQ.N) will buy Australia's Afterpay Ltd (APT.AX) for about $29 billion in an all-stock deal as the U.S. fintech firm looks to leverage burgeoning popularity of buy now, pay later (BNPL) credit options. The deal will create an online payments powerhouse and help accelerate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy