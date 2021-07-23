As travelers return, RDU pours in millions to jump-start capital projects

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miles, the world's first universal miles earning program, today announced $12.5 million in Series A funding, led by Scrum Ventures, with participation from TransLink Capital and Japan Airlines (as JAL Innovation Fund), TechNexus Venture Collaborative, Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance (MS&AD), Synapse Partners and several other prominent individual investors (see below). This capital raise brings Miles' total funding to $20 million, with other notable investors including JetBlue Technology Ventures, Liil Ventures, Porsche Ventures, Panasonic, SAIC, Sony Innovation Fund, Urban Us (VC), and Gabe Klein (Co-founder CityFi).
Comments / 0