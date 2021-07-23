Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

As travelers return, RDU pours in millions to jump-start capital projects

By Lauren Ohnesorge
Posted by 
Triangle Business Journal
Triangle Business Journal
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As traffic returns to RDU, so do the lines in the terminals, and airport officials say that means infrastructure projects – many that were suspended last year – need to reboot soon.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Triangle Business Journal

Triangle Business Journal

Raleigh, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triangle Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/triangle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Rdu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
TravelWashington Post

When will travel return to normal?

It’s the biggest travel question of the summer, and maybe of the year: When will travel go back to normal?. We’re not there yet. Travel restrictions remain in place. Prices are unpredictable. And people are nervous. “I would not call this normal,” says Sertan Kabadayi, a marketing professor at Fordham...
Morrisville, NCRaleigh News & Observer

In sign of rebound in air travel, RDU revives plan to expand TSA security checkpoint

Raleigh-Durham International Airport will resume some construction projects it put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, as demand for air travel picks up. Specifically, RDU will add two more lanes to the security checkpoint in Terminal 2 and finish building a parking area where planes can stay overnight. It will also resume planning on several longer-term projects, including the expansion of Economy 3, its remote park-and-ride lot off Aviation Parkway, and a new rental car facility within walking distance of the terminals.
EconomyLos Angeles Business Journal

Archway Capital Launches $150 Million Program

Century City-based Archway Capital has launched a $150 million distressed lending program. The program marks an expansion of its platform to include first mortgage debt, mezzanine capital and co-general partner equity. The co-general partner equity will be for $3 million to $15 million. Archway Capital already provides short-term, non-recourse, fixed-rate...
RetailGlobeSt.com

HG Capital Secures $156M for Queens Apartment Project

HG Capital, an affiliate of The Hakimian Organization, has secured a $156 million construction loan for a 364-unit apartment development in Queens, New York. Canyon Partners Real Estate and Pacific Western Bank partnered to provide the construction loan. There is growing demand for both luxury apartment living and affordable housing...
Travelaithority.com

Miles Raises $12.5 Million Series A Accelerating Momentum For Universal Travel Rewards Platform With New Investments From Scrum Ventures And TransLink Capital

Miles, the world’s first universal rewards platform and app that rewards all forms of travel, now offers personalized rewards from more than 200 leading brands. To date, Miles users have earned 12 billion miles, redeemed 7 million rewards, realizing more than $50 million in savings. Miles, the world’s first universal...
LifestylePosted by
WRAL News

RDU's Observation Park to reopen Monday

Some great news for longtime fans of Raleigh-Durham International Airport's Observation Park: It's opening back up!. The park will reopen Monday, Aug. 2, after closing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The park is a popular spot for families and airplane enthusiasts. It provides a view of the airport's 10,000-foot primary runway and is located right next to the air traffic control tower.
Crawford County, MOSullivan Independent News

District Tackling Capital Improvements Projects

Several capital improvement projects are in the planning phase or have been completed at Crawford County R-1’s campuses. During the board’s meeting June 24, a transfer of $450,000 was approved from Fund 1 to Fund 4 for the purpose of completing the projects. The updates include new flooring, an improved...
TravelWPI News

Important Travel Information (Not for Projects)

This message was sent to the WPI community. The university continues to closely monitor COVID-19 activity across the country and around the world and will adjust our travel guidelines with the goal of helping minimize risks to students, faculty, and staff. As of August 1, 2021 WPI will implement new...
TravelPosted by
The Press

Miles Raises $12.5 Million Series A - Accelerating Momentum for Universal Travel Rewards Platform with New Investments from Scrum Ventures and TransLink Capital

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miles, the world's first universal miles earning program, today announced $12.5 million in Series A funding, led by Scrum Ventures, with participation from TransLink Capital and Japan Airlines (as JAL Innovation Fund), TechNexus Venture Collaborative, Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance (MS&AD), Synapse Partners and several other prominent individual investors (see below). This capital raise brings Miles' total funding to $20 million, with other notable investors including JetBlue Technology Ventures, Liil Ventures, Porsche Ventures, Panasonic, SAIC, Sony Innovation Fund, Urban Us (VC), and Gabe Klein (Co-founder CityFi).
Manning, IAcarrollspaper.com

Puck starts massive expansion project

At the company’s main campus in Manning, Puck Enterprises broke ground for the construction of a massive 100,000 square-foot expansion that will significantly enhance Puck’s production capabilities. Foundational work is slated to begin later this month. Once completed, the new building will usher in the next chapter for the industry-leading liquid transfer equipment manufacturer.
JobsBusiness Insider

Eleven regional airports in British Columbia receiving up to $11.7 million to maintain regional connectivity and jobs

Targeted Government of Canada support will be provided by Western Economic Diversification Canada. VANCOUVER, BC, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Regional air transportation is crucial to ensure merchandise circulates, supply chains are maintained, and regional economic growth continues. The pandemic has had major impacts on regional air transportation ecosystems, affecting economies, communities, and local businesses.
Trafficfinchannel.com

EBRD Lends Izmir €125 Million to Build New Metro Line

A new metro line in Izmir, Turkey’s third-largest city, will provide safer, more reliable and greener transport for about 500,000 residents in the urban district of Buca. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is supporting the first phase of construction with a €125 million loan. Mayor of Izmir...
Boise, IDUS News and World Report

Park Service Adds Public Land to City of Rocks Reserve

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The National Park Service has added some additional public land to a national reserve site in Idaho known for its rock climbing opportunities. The agency added 22 acres of public land to the City of Rocks National Reserve south of Burley, thanks to an acquisition of private land that was already included in the reserve. The tract of land, known as the Gibson property, features the Dungeon, Crystal Cow and Electric Avenue rock formations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy