Public Health

New Jersey Records 1,000+ New Covid Cases for First Time in Months

thelakewoodscoop.com
 2021-07-23

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey is experiencing a resurgence of the Covid-19 virus, particularly the Delta variant, with over 1,000 new positive cases of the illness reported on Friday. According to numbers released by the NJ Health Department, there...

www.thelakewoodscoop.com

