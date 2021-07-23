Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Paso Robles Press

RISE Up to End Human Trafficking Awareness July 30

By Paso Robles Press
Posted by 
The Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mHh7p_0b5yDkhF00

GLOBAL — Supporters from all over the world are invited to host or participate in Operation Underground Railroad RISE UP Demonstrations on Jul. 30.

Every year on Jul. 30, people across the globe rally together in support of World Against Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

Last year several communities along the Central Coast held peaceful awareness walks as a way for supporters to speak up and start conversations about human trafficking in their communities.

The annual day was established in 2013 by the United Nations General Assembly, who came together to evaluate the Global Plan of Action and bring more awareness to the epidemic.

Combating human trafficking is a combined effort and requires many factors working together. Especially since human trafficking has been called the “pandemic of the 21st century.”

The San Luis Obispo Counter Human Trafficking Board offers several trainings throughout the year, writes a monthly column for the Paso Robles Press and Atascadero News, and has opportunities to volunteer locally to allow the community to get involved.

If you or someone you know is hosting a peaceful march to bring awareness to Counter Human Trafficking, please contact The Atascadero News, Paso Robles Press office at (805)466-2585, so we can get the word out.

Comments / 0

The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
569K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1889 • The Paso Robles Press is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Paso Robles wine country and home of the California Mid-State Fair. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://pasoroblespress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rise Up#The Paso Robles Press#Counter Human Trafficking#The Atascadero News#Lrb 805 Rrb 466 2585
Related
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

Mark Your Calendars By Barbie Butz

It was a great week. John and I visited the Printmakers Exhibit at the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art and the Paso Robles Art Association Show at Studios on the Park in Paso Robles. We saw our son David’s work at both locations along with the outstanding work of other SLO County Artists. So much talent! We are indeed blessed in this area to have an abundance of accomplished artists who share their talent with us.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

Letter to the Editor: Listen to the Health Officials

The School Districts have to follow state health guidelines, regardless of what Mom’s for Liberty believe. Many people wrote in requesting the district have a cohesive plan that follows state and health guidelines. The people that came in to speak at the Atascadero School Board meeting did not have any masks, which is why most people in opposition did not go in.
Posted by
The Paso Robles Press

Senator John Laird Visits Atascadero

ATASCADERO — On Thursday, Jul. 22, Senator John Laird made a brief visit to Atascadero’s City Hall. To demonstrate the City’s appreciation for Laird’s efforts on its behalf, the Senator was surprised by city officials and staff with an informal celebration that included pizza and carrot cake, which is Laird’s favorite dessert, according to city officials.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

Atascadero Block Shops

ATASCADERO — CRATE Modular, a leading manufacturer of modular buildings made from reused shipping containers, announced on Jul. 19 the grand opening of “Block Shops,” a 1,900-square-foot retail and restaurant complex made out of steel shipping containers in downtown Atascadero. CRATE partnered with Z Villages to develop the project. The...
Posted by
The Paso Robles Press

Atascadero Storage Wars

ATASCADERO — On Jul. 13, the City of Atascadero was served with a lawsuit by Pismo Beach City Council Member Scott Newton, which alleges that Mayor Pro Tem Heather Newsom and Councilmember Susan Funk were biased against a mini-storage project being proposed by Newton and should have recused themselves from an appeal hearing before City Council on Jun. 8.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 07/19-07/25/2021

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. July 19, 2021. 12:52— Ernesto...
Posted by
The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles City Library August Events

“The Paso Robles City Library is the place to discover, to learn, and to grow, empowering our community to achieve its vision for the future.”. This week we are making a quick and easy, no-sew pillow! Join Miss Melissa on Tuesday, Aug. 3, to learn how to make a knotted fleece pillow using super colorful, tie-dye rainbow fleece. Kits for our Aug. 3 class will be available starting Wednesday, Jul. 28, while supplies last.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

A New CMSF Queen is Crowned

PASO ROBLES — Eight young women contended in the California Mid-State Fair (CMSF) Pageant on Wednesday, Jul. 21. After showcasing her unique talent of speed-painting, modeling a glittering emerald evening dress, and answering a final question, 21-year-old Yvette Fiorentino of Arroyo Grande was officially crowned as the 2021 CMSF Queen.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

Summer Concerts and Local Art in SLO County By Barbie Butz

Last weekend was a busy one at the Charles Paddock Zoo, especially on Saturday evening when approximately a thousand people stopped by to cool down at the 18th Annual Ice Cream Zoofari. Admission included “all you can eat” ice cream sundaes, root beer floats, sugar-free treats, and much more. It was an evening with exotic animals with exotic ice creams.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

SLO County Supervisors Commendation for Heroic Actions From June 2020

SAN LUIS OBISPO — San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors held a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Jul. 20 at 9 a.m. The meeting opened with a commendation for Deputy Nick Dreyfus, Deputy Clifford Pacas, Detective Blake Bursiaga, Sergeant Michael Smiley, Officer Isaac Clocherty, and Officer Timothy Maxwell for their heroic actions on Jun. 10 and 11, 2020. The motion to approve the commendation passed 5-0, followed by a standing ovation from those in attendance.
Posted by
The Paso Robles Press

Shoe Drive Exceeds Expectations

TEMPLETON — A Twin Cities Community Hospital Emergency Nurse, Rosalie Smith, and a Sargent at the Morro Bay Police Department, Nicole Taylor, announced the results of what amounted to a highly successful shoe drive called Souls4Soles. The campaign collected over 300 pairs of shoes to assist with disaster relief efforts in the U.S. and around the world.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

The 2021 San Luis Obispo County Wine Industry Awards

PASO ROBLES — The San Luis Obispo County wine industry annually comes together to honor members of the local wine community. These awards recognize dedication, stewardship, innovation, and leadership demonstrated in the San Luis Obispo County wine community. The 2021 San Luis Obispo County Wine Industry Awards go to – Winegrape Grower of the Year, Lucas Pope, Coastal Vineyard Services; Winemaker of the Year, Jordan Fiorentini, Epoch Estate Wines; and Wine Industry Person of the Year, Lorraine Alban, J&L Wines.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

Adam Eron Welch Live Painting Event

NORTH COUNTY — Artist Adam Eron Welch will be visiting the Central Coast this week and conducting live painting events at two different North County locations. Welch will be painting from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jul. 14, and Thursday, Jul. 15 at Farron Elizabeth, located at 5955 Entrada Ave. in Atascadero. He will then paint from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Jul. 16, and Saturday, Jul. 17 at Brecon Estate located at 7450 Vineyard Drive in Paso Robles.
San Luis Obispo, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

SLO Board of Directors Proclaim Local Emergency Due to Drought

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The County Board of Supervisors had a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Jul. 13 at 9 a.m. The meeting opened with a discussion on the consent agenda,. Public comment on item 11 prompted Supervisor John Peschong to pull the item to allow him time to meet with the Chumash and Salinan tribe regarding Morro Rock. This is in response to Peschong’s comment in the last meeting where the Salinan tribe was hoping to be granted permission to climb the rock for their traditional solstice services.
Posted by
The Paso Robles Press

Upcoming Board of Supervisors Meeting

SAN LUIS OBISPO — San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors’ next meeting will be held on Jul. 13 at 9 a.m. The Board of Supervisors’ weekly agenda and staff reports are available at the following website: slocounty.ca.gov. Packets are also available at the County Government Center and may be viewed online at the Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles, Nipomo, Morro Bay, SLO City/County Libraries, and the SLO Law Library.

Comments / 0

Community Policy