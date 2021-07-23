RISE Up to End Human Trafficking Awareness July 30

GLOBAL — Supporters from all over the world are invited to host or participate in Operation Underground Railroad RISE UP Demonstrations on Jul. 30.

Every year on Jul. 30, people across the globe rally together in support of World Against Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

Last year several communities along the Central Coast held peaceful awareness walks as a way for supporters to speak up and start conversations about human trafficking in their communities.

The annual day was established in 2013 by the United Nations General Assembly, who came together to evaluate the Global Plan of Action and bring more awareness to the epidemic.

Combating human trafficking is a combined effort and requires many factors working together. Especially since human trafficking has been called the “pandemic of the 21st century.”

The San Luis Obispo Counter Human Trafficking Board offers several trainings throughout the year, writes a monthly column for the Paso Robles Press and Atascadero News, and has opportunities to volunteer locally to allow the community to get involved.

If you or someone you know is hosting a peaceful march to bring awareness to Counter Human Trafficking, please contact The Atascadero News, Paso Robles Press office at (805)466-2585, so we can get the word out.