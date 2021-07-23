Cancel
Public Health

Tokyo Olympics: How many U.S. athletes have been vaccinated? How many have tested positive for COVID?

By Kevin Manahan
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 9 days ago
As the Tokyo Olympics get under way, roughly 83% of American athletes who will compete in the Summer Games have been vaccinated, according to the team’s doctor. Dr. Jonathan Finnoff said information compiled from the health histories of the 567 athletes revealed that approximately 83 percent of them were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Roughly 100 athletes of the total U.S. team of 613 U.S. athletes have not yet been vaccinated.

The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

