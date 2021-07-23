Cancel
Zakaria: Some Republicans Are Pushing People to Get Vaccinated. It May Be Too Late.

By News
GV Wire
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFareed Zakaria says that some Republican politicians and conservative media figures are finally urging people to get vaccinated despite largely contributing to the anti-vaccination sentiment that has grown in America. But they may be too late.

gvwire.com

