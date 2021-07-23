Crumbl Cookies Now Open In Evansville

The other day I decided to get my car washed and detailed. When I got there, I was sad to hear that because of the current job market, they could only fit me in for a wash that day. I won't lie - I was bummed because my car was a wreck and I was looking forward to getting it cleaned. I didn't go off the rails or anything because even though it sucked, I went home, got out the vacuum and my trusty Monica Geller, and cleaned out my own car. It's a luxury NOT a necessity!