‘Mighty Ducks’ actor Shaun Weiss graduates from Yuba drug court program, gets case dropped

By Victoria Hsieh
Fresno Bee
 9 days ago

Actor and former child star Shaun Weiss has successfully completed his Yuba County drug court program and now has had his criminal case dismissed. Weiss, who played goalie Greg Goldberg in “The ‘Mighty Ducks’ movie franchise, was arrested in late January 2020 in Marysville for burglary and being under the influence of methamphetamine. That case now has been dismissed following his completion of the drug court program.

