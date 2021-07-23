Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Activision Blizzard execs send two very different emails in response to lawsuit

By Carli Velocci
windowscentral.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Activision Blizzard executives — J. Allen Brack and Frances Townsend — responded to a recent lawsuit in internal emails sent to employees. Brack called the allegations "unacceptable" in one, while Townsend called them "untrue" in another. The lawsuit was filed by California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing this...

www.windowscentral.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Schreier
Person
Frances Townsend
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Activision Blizzard#Dfeh#Bloomberg#Jasonschreier
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Law
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessNME

Employees ask Ubisoft management to “properly acknowledge our demands”

Following a company-wide email from Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot, employees of the company have once again asked management to “properly acknowledge our demands”. Earlier this week (July 29), an open letter now signed by more than 1000 current and former Ubisoft employees not only expressed solidarity with the Activision Blizzard walkout but called for industry-wide change against harassment and abusive behaviour.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

ArenaNet Founder Calls for Unionization in Games

Co-founder of ArenaNet, founder of Undead Labs, and former senior Blizzard employee Jeff Strain has written a letter advocating for unionization in the games industry, and encouraging his own employees to unionize. Strain shared the letter with employees at his studio, Undead Labs, before sending it to IGN to publish....
Labor IssuesNME

Former Blizzard developer says the industry “needs unionization”

Following the news that Activision Blizzard faces a lawsuit after accusations from employees that they’ve faced “constant sexual harassment, including groping, comments, and advances” in the workplace, a former senior employee has written an open letter calling for industry-wide unionization. Shared via IGN, Jeff Strain’s ‘It’s Time’ letter starts with...
Businessgamepressure.com

Yves Guillemot Responds to Allegations of a Thousand Ubisoft Employees

Yves Guillemot has responded to the open letter from Ubisoft employees supporting Activision Blizzard's developer protest. Around a thousand people employed by the French publisher have reportedly signed the document. Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot released a statement on theopen letter of his employees. As a reminder: about 500 people (now...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Activision Blizzard, Inc. On Behalf Of Activision Blizzard Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Activision Blizzard, Inc. ("Activision Blizzard" or the "Company") (ATVI) - Get Report on behalf of Activision Blizzard stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Activision Blizzard has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
Video GamesEngadget

Engadget Podcast: Activision’s walkout and toxicity in gaming

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra dive into the toxic mess at Activision Blizzard with Senior Editor Jessica Conditt. California is suing the company over its frat boy culture, something we’ve seen at many gaming companies over the years. What’s actually going on, and what does it mean for the gaming industry as a whole? Tune in for our thoughts! Also, we chat about Facebook’s metaverse ambitions, some new chip plans for Intel and… Xbox Krispy Kreme donuts.
Businessgamingideology.com

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot Acknowledges Employee Letter, Promises New Update in Q3; Workers claim their demands were sidelined

After the open letter signed by about 500 current and former Ubisoft employees, wanting to support the struggles of their Activision Blizzard colleagues while also pointing out the shortcomings of their own company, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot replied with an internal email. shared on Twitter by Axios journalist Stephen Totilo. The response shows that a new update on the company’s ongoing plans to revamp HR and D&I (Diversity & Inclusion) will be communicated sometime in the third quarter of 2021.
Businessgamesindustry.biz

Activision Blizzard confirms former WoW director was fired over misconduct

Alex Afrasiabi, the former senior creative director for World of Warcraft, was dismissed last year over "misconduct in his treatment of other employees," Activision Blizzard has confirmed. Afrasiabi was the only person specifically named -- other than various references to Blizzard president J. Allen Brack -- in the lawsuit filed...
Businessslashdot.org

Report: Blizzard Once Slapped With 'Misogyny Tax'

A cybersecurity company whose security researcher had once been harassed by Blizzard employees at a hacking conference charged the game developer a 50 percent "misogyny tax" when it sought a quote for security services, according to a new report from Waypoint. The researcher, Emily Mitchell, told Waypoint that she approached the Blizzard booth during the annual Black Hat USA cybersecurity conference in 2015 to see if the major video game company had any open positions. Her shirt, which referenced [to] a security process known as "penetration testing," prompted two unnamed Blizzard employees to ask her questions laced with misogyny and sexual double entendre. "One of them asked me when was the last time I was personally penetrated, if I liked being penetrated, and how often I got penetrated," Mitchell said. "I was furious and felt humiliated, so I took the free swag and left."
Businessrockpapershotgun.com

Ubisoft CEO says "important progress" has been made after employees call for change

This week, hundreds of current and former Ubisoft staff signed an open letter in solidarity with Activision Blizzard employees, who took part in a walkout on Wednesday to protest an alleged culture of sexual harassment and discrimination at the Call Of Duty and World Of Warcraft developers. The letter criticises Ubisoft's own handling of abuse allegations, and calls for "real, fundamental changes" across the industry. Yesterday, CEO Yves Guillemot responded, saying the company has made "important progress over the past year", but acknowledges that "there is still more work to be done."
Businesstechraptor.net

Ubisoft Employees Accuse Management Of Avoiding Issues

Ubisoft employees have accused the company of avoiding its issues and of continuing to promote and protect offenders. Workers at the gaming studio say they want a "collective seat at the table" in order to help determine Ubisoft's future. Why have Ubisoft employees accused the company of avoiding issues?. This...
BusinessDestructoid

Ubisoft staff say CEO’s response to open letter doesn’t fully address the issues raised

The workers say the majority of their demands were “sidelined”. Ubisoft staff have released a follow-up statement this week, responding to CEO Yves Guillemot’s response to an open letter filed earlier in the week. In their new statement, the workers of Ubisoft say they have read and acknowledged the public response, but found the majority of their demands had been sidelined and few points were addressed.
Businesswindowscentral.com

Microsoft and Google's latest court filings show that the truce truly is over

Google asked a judge from the U.S. Justice Department's ongoing antitrust case to make Microsoft share documents related to the case. Microsoft claims that Google's request is unreasonable and burdensome. Google served a subpoena to Microsoft about documents regarding Bing, Internet Explorer, and Edge three months ago. Microsoft is a...
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Ubisoft Responds To Employee Letter About Harassment And Says They Have Made Changes

The waters go down turmoil in companies like Activision Blizzard or Ubisoft. Both companies have made headlines after an alleged situation of workplace and sexual harassment, which was developed systemically within these companies. The French conducted an internal investigation and some of their leaders left the company. However, close to a thousand employees and former Ubisoft employees have sent a letter to their leaders to complain about the lack of reaction on the part of the governing bodies. Now, Ubisoft has responded and said that they have taken action on the matter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy